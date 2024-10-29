Concord Wealth Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Yum China were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum China by 53.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 906.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Yum China by 140.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.36 per share, for a total transaction of $133,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,069.04. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeff Kuai purchased 3,900 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $127,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,608. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leila Zhang acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.36 per share, for a total transaction of $133,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,069.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUMC. Macquarie upgraded shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Yum China Trading Up 2.4 %

YUMC stock opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $53.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $36.15.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

