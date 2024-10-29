Concord Wealth Partners Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 56.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

ENB opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.81.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

