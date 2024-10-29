Concord Wealth Partners Sells 3,639 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Nucor were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 19.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Nucor by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 430.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 50.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE stock opened at $147.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $133.42 and a one year high of $203.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus upgraded Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.57.

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

