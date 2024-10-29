Cormark Lowers Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) to Hold

Cormark cut shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTS. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Converge Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.03.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$3.15 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$2.67 and a 1-year high of C$6.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$614.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.64.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of C$651.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$645.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.6884058 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.50%.

Insider Transactions at Converge Technology Solutions

In other news, Senior Officer Greg Berard purchased 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,684.31. Company insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

