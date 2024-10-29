Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $32.22 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 9.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $32,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $174.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.15 and a 1 year high of $178.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.99 and its 200 day moving average is $165.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

