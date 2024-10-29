Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Cosan Stock Performance
Shares of CSAN opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.41. Cosan has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $16.45.
Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cosan will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
Cosan Company Profile
Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.
