Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of CSAN opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.41. Cosan has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cosan will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 405.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Cosan by 217.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Cosan by 4.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company's Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

