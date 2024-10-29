Crane (NYSE:CR) Trading 5% Higher After Earnings Beat

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) shot up 5% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $160.26 and last traded at $159.98. 225,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 230,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.39.

The conglomerate reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crane from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Crane by 150.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

