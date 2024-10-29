Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.050-5.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Crane also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.05-$5.20 EPS.

Shares of CR stock traded up $3.85 on Tuesday, hitting $156.24. The stock had a trading volume of 93,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,090. Crane has a 52-week low of $91.35 and a 52-week high of $163.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.14 and its 200-day moving average is $148.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.33.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

