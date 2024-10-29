CRH (NYSE:CRH) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRH. Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Get CRH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRH

CRH Trading Up 2.2 %

CRH stock opened at $94.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day moving average is $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 1-year low of $53.05 and a 1-year high of $94.52.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRH will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,172,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 26,276 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,041,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the first quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 510.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRH

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.