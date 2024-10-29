Cricut (CRCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Cricut had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cricut to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cricut Stock Up 4.5 %
NASDAQ CRCT opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. Cricut has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $8.70.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
