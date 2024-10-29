Cricut (CRCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Cricut had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cricut to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.12. The stock's 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. Cricut has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $8.70.

In related news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 53,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $308,612.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,637,243 shares in the company, valued at $15,269,636.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 53,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $308,612.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,637,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,269,636.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 655,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,764,481.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,515. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

