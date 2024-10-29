Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Down 22.8% in October

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,400 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the September 30th total of 929,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 115.7 days.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CROMF remained flat at $11.00 during trading on Tuesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties.

