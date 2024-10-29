CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,157. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $812.26 million, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.51.
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.
