CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.92.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRT.UN

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$15.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.35. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.57 and a 52 week high of C$16.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0771 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.