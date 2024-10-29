CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.92.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0771 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.
About CT Real Estate Investment Trust
CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.
