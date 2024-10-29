Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CPIX opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.20.
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
