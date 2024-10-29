Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Custom Truck One Source to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Custom Truck One Source has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.23 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Custom Truck One Source to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CTOS opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.69 million, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

In other news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 2,354,109 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $8,051,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,384,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,976,286.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas R. Rich purchased 26,200 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $100,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,147.52. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

CTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

