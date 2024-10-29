Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 910 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 0.11% of MP Materials worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 3,803.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 817.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,402,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,249. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on MP Materials from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on MP Materials from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MP Materials from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MP Materials from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MP Materials from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

NYSE MP traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 126,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,558. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 2.23.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.03 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. MP Materials’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

