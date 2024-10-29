Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $5.90 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 811.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,616 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF comprises 1.3% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.75% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 430,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 42,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,865. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $27.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

