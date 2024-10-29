Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the second quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 52.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 185.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 261.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BG traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.26. The company had a trading volume of 130,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.17. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $114.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

