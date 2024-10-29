Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises 1.7% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 464,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,778,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 166,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,347,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AWK traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.87. 63,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.97. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $150.68.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,308. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.