Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 200 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 2,024.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 147,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 140,586 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA USO traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $69.91. The company had a trading volume of 557,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.76. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $63.84 and a 12 month high of $83.41.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.