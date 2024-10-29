Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 73 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $254.59. 3,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,346. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $213.62 and a one year high of $299.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.30.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

