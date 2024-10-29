Dacxi (DACXI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.40 Million

Dacxi (DACXI) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. In the last seven days, Dacxi has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dacxi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Dacxi has a total market capitalization of $11.40 million and $24,702.92 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dacxi Token Profile

Dacxi launched on July 31st, 2021. Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @dacxicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dacxi is dacxichain.com. Dacxi’s official message board is dacxi.medium.com. The Reddit community for Dacxi is https://reddit.com/r/dacxi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dacxi

According to CryptoCompare, “Dacxi is a fintech company pioneering crowd finance, with a mission to change the lives of everyone through new wealth opportunities.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Dacxi is a fintech company pioneering crowd finance, with a mission to change the lives of everyone through new wealth opportunities."

