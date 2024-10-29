Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,043,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58,461 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.14% of Danaher worth $287,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,151,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $5,573,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Danaher by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.28.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,059 shares of company stock worth $8,400,897 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $244.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.