Davidson Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for about 0.9% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 51.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $205,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Fortinet by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 40,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $2,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,367. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,977,721.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,250 shares of company stock worth $6,790,149. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

