Davidson Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 236,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,264,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VIOO traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $107.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,037. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.