Davidson Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 236,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,264,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA VIOO traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $107.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,037. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
