DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.25-$10.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Get DaVita alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DVA

DaVita Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.31. 1,266,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,333. DaVita has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.85.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,431,136.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,945 shares in the company, valued at $36,299,008.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,482 shares of company stock worth $27,387,069 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.