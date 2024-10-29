DeepBook Protocol Price Tops $0.0565 on Top Exchanges (DEEP)

DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) traded 49% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One DeepBook Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0565 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DeepBook Protocol has traded down 7% against the US dollar. DeepBook Protocol has a market capitalization of $141.34 million and approximately $82.11 million worth of DeepBook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepBook Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72,166.29 or 0.99169281 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,601.84 or 0.98393624 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DeepBook Protocol Profile

DeepBook Protocol’s launch date was October 13th, 2024. DeepBook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeepBook Protocol is deepbook.tech. DeepBook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @deepbookonsui.

Buying and Selling DeepBook Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. DeepBook Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of DeepBook Protocol is 0.04633697 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $109,789,080.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deepbook.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBook Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.