Deepwater Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for approximately 4.8% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $13,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.2% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $307.54 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.18.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

