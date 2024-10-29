Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives $65.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $1,077,017.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,564.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $1,077,017.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,739,564.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,635.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 475,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 714.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 112,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 98,285 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $1,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $56.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

