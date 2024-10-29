Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the September 30th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTEGY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup raised Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.
Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 0.1 %
Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $30.56 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
