DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Short Interest Update

DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,318,700 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the September 30th total of 2,525,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,593.5 days.

DEXUS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DEXSF remained flat at C$4.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.49. DEXUS has a 1 year low of C$4.03 and a 1 year high of C$5.57.

Get DEXUS alerts:

DEXUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $61.0 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow.

Receive News & Ratings for DEXUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEXUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.