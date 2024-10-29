DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Short Interest Update

DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,318,700 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the September 30th total of 2,525,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,593.5 days.
DEXUS Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DEXSF remained flat at C$4.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.49. DEXUS has a 1 year low of C$4.03 and a 1 year high of C$5.57.
DEXUS Company Profile
