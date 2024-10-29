Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 33.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 11,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2,768.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $87,940,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $5,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.29. 564,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,355. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.70 and a 1-year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.09.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

