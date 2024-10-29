Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.
Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DCOMP opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38.
