Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Acquired by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises 4.3% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $20,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 10,270,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,647,000 after acquiring an additional 331,322 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,658,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,146,000 after buying an additional 705,436 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,982,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,778,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,406,000 after acquiring an additional 152,207 shares during the period. Finally, WPWealth LLP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 2,414,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,303,000 after acquiring an additional 144,908 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.92. The company had a trading volume of 71,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,723. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $43.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

