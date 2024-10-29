Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Position Increased by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.3% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFEM. RF&L Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period.

DFEM opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

