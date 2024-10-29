Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Sold by Geometric Wealth Advisors

Geometric Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.80.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

