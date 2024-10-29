Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Position Increased by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,738 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 4.3% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $19,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $63.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12.
About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.
