Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Acquired by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,842 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.2% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,949,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,185,000 after buying an additional 956,688 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,925,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,374,000 after acquiring an additional 47,115 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,512,000 after acquiring an additional 88,194 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 500.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,395,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,196,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,691,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.24. 43,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,230. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

