Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Up 89.3% in October

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the September 30th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Disco Price Performance
DSCSY stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.94. 800,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,759. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.11. Disco has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $42.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.95.
Disco Company Profile
