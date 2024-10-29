Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Up 89.3% in October

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the September 30th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

DSCSY stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.94. 800,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,759. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.11. Disco has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $42.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.95.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

