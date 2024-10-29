Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Distribution Solutions Group to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Distribution Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $439.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Distribution Solutions Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Distribution Solutions Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DSGR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,565. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 0.97. Distribution Solutions Group has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $41.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DSGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

