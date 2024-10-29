Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires 7,863 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 130.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,893 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.39.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

