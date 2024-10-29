Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,868 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.17. 307,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,886,271. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

