Diversify Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,351,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,491,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,052,000 after purchasing an additional 31,625 shares during the period. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 341,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:LRGF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.38. 1,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,314. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

