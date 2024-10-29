Diversify Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $10,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 223.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 205,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,131,000 after buying an additional 142,141 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $16,511,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,693,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,876,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 48,545 shares during the period.

Shares of ITA stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.70. The stock had a trading volume of 300,558 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.28.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

