Diversify Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $47.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

