Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,794 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,272 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Melius upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Melius Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $172.99. The company had a trading volume of 116,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,185. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.79. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $178.61. The company has a market capitalization of $479.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.