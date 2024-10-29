DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 12th

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2024

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

DNP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 123,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,399. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.04.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Read More

Dividend History for DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP)

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.