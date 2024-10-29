DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 12th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

DNP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 123,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,399. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.04.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

