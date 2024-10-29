Dodds Wealth LLC Raises Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Dodds Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 0.3% of Dodds Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dodds Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17,525.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,372,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,660,000 after buying an additional 4,348,183 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after buying an additional 586,170 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after buying an additional 252,150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after buying an additional 89,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 48,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,505. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $103.14 and a 1-year high of $137.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

