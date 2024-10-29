DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last Week

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a total market capitalization of $479.89 million and $10.94 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft. The official website for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is doggotothemoon.io.

Buying and Selling DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Runes) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Runes) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Runes) is 0.00483117 USD and is up 5.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $10,306,501.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

