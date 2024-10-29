Drift (DRIFT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $121.63 Million

Drift (DRIFT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Drift token can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Drift has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Drift has a total market cap of $121.63 million and approximately $23.24 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71,989.86 or 0.99499938 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,905.69 or 0.99383593 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Drift Profile

Drift’s launch date was November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,435,024 tokens. Drift’s official website is www.drift.trade. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol.

Drift Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 241,432,924.831032 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.53675551 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $22,079,248.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Drift using one of the exchanges listed above.

